83% OF PEOPLE ARE STILL PLANNING ON BUYING HALLOWEEN CANDY

Odds are you’ll have way fewer people trick-or-treating at your house this year. According to a new survey, 83% of people say they’re still planning to buy Halloween candy this year.

40% of people are only going to buy candy they like, because they don’t plan to hand it out, and 38% are even excited they won’t have to hand it out so they can eat it themselves.

The survey also found three-quarters of parents are still planning to take their kids out for at least a little trick-or-treating this year.

But they’ll only go to an average of five houses, and a lot of parents will check with neighbours beforehand to make sure the whole process will be pandemic-safe.