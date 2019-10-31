90% OF US GO TO WORK SICK, AND A THIRD OF US NEVER SKIP A DAY

A new poll found just under 90% us go to work with cold or flu symptoms at least some of the time. Including a full third who said they ALWAYS do, no matter how sick they are. Only 11% of us never go to work with cold or flu symptoms.

The #1 reason we show up sick is we feel like there’s just too much work to do. 54% of people in the survey said that’s one of the reasons they still go in.

The top four reasons are: There’s just too much work, I don’t want to burn a sick day, pressure from the boss, and my co-workers do it, so I should too.

More!