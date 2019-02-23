February 23rd and 24th, 2019
New music from Sweden's Zara Larsson
#20 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#19 This Feeling – Chainsmokers Feat. Kelsea Ballerini
#18 I Like Me Better – Lauv
#17 Be Alright – Dean Lewis
#16 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#15 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#14 Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus
#13 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
#12 With You – Tyler Shaw
KOOL Cameo: Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer
#11 Breathin – Ariana Grande
#10 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo
#9 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#8 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#7 Broken – Lovelytheband
#6 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#5 Hang Ups – Scott Helman–
#4 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of SummerD3
#3 Without Me – Halsey U4
Future Hit: Ruin My Life – Zara Larsson
#2 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco–
#1 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille