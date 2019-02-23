Listen Live

February 23rd and 24th, 2019

New music from Sweden's Zara Larsson

#20  Bad Habits – Delaney Jane 

#19  This Feeling – Chainsmokers Feat. Kelsea Ballerini 

#18  I Like Me Better – Lauv

#17  Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#16  Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#15  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#14  Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus

#13  Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

#12 With You – Tyler Shaw

KOOL Cameo:  Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer

#11  Breathin – Ariana Grande 

#10  Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo 

#9  Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#8  Two Punks In Love – Bulow 

#7  Broken – Lovelytheband 

#6  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#5  Hang Ups – Scott Helman–

#4  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of SummerD3

#3  Without Me – Halsey U4

Future Hit:  Ruin My Life – Zara Larsson

#2  High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco–

#1  Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

