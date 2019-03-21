Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, March 21st

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. What is the name of the imaginary line that circles Earth halfway between the north and south poles?
    (Equator)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What ingredient in bread causes it to rise?
    (Yeast)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Last night the Maple Leafs were in Buffalo taking on the Sabres. Which team won?
    (Leafs…)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What does D.I.Y. stand for?
    (Do It Yourself)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which is the only dwarf not to have a beard?
    (Dopey)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What special name is given to a year with 366 days?
    (Leap Year)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: A barometer is a scientific instrument used to measure atmospheric pressure.
    (True)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Barometer.
    (B-A-R-O-M-E-T-E-R)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. James Corden is going to host the Tony Awards in June. What are the Tony Awards for?
    (Broadway/Theatre)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. You have 10 quarters and two dimes. How much money do you have?
    ($2.70)

