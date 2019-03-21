$1000 Minute Thursday, March 21st
- What is the name of the imaginary line that circles Earth halfway between the north and south poles?
(Equator)
- What ingredient in bread causes it to rise?
(Yeast)
- Last night the Maple Leafs were in Buffalo taking on the Sabres. Which team won?
(Leafs…)
- What does D.I.Y. stand for?
(Do It Yourself)
- In Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which is the only dwarf not to have a beard?
(Dopey)
- What special name is given to a year with 366 days?
(Leap Year)
- TRUE OR FALSE: A barometer is a scientific instrument used to measure atmospheric pressure.
(True)
- SPELL: Barometer.
(B-A-R-O-M-E-T-E-R)
- James Corden is going to host the Tony Awards in June. What are the Tony Awards for?
(Broadway/Theatre)
- You have 10 quarters and two dimes. How much money do you have?
($2.70)