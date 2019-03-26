$1000 Minute Tuesday, March 26th

1) ‘The Little Mermaid’ is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. What is the name of Ariel’s fish friend in the movie?

(Flounder)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Spring begins in Australia in September.

(True)

3) NAME the explorer from the animated children’s show who has her own live-action film coming out in August.

(Dora The Explorer)

4) Which comedian took over host duties on ‘The Price is Right’ when Bob Barker retired in 2007?

(Drew Carey)

5) The Florida Panthers were in Toronto last night taking on the Leafs.

(Leafs)

6) NAME the first animated character to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

(Mickey Mouse)

7) On a map, which is further North, Edmonton or Calgary?

(Edmonton)

8) What is Canada’s official Summer sport?

(Lacrosse)

9) Not including today, how many days are left in March?

(5)

10) NAME the former American Idol judge and star of ‘Maid in Manhattan’ who announced she’s going on out on tour this Summer.

(Jennifer Lopez)