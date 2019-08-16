8 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Our last Escape Room Challenge was so much fun, we decided to do it again. The facilitator (Wildlife Academy) has actually made some modifications to the game allowing it to be solved a little bit easier. For those of you who may not ever have done an escape room, it is a series of riddles and puzzles you solve as you move about the museum, with the aim being to formulate the combination for your lock, thus escaping the museum. The game has been written using the history of many of the Beck family. Do not worry, you don’t need to be a history buff; all the information is provided for you. So why not give it a go? You may register as a single or a group up to 6 people. Prizes will be awarded to the first team to open their lock. Light refreshments will be available.

Tickets are available at the museum or https://midlandpenetang.snapd.com/events/view/1260351