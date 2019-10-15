A 20-YEAR-OLD WAS BUSTED FOR USING A “MCLOVIN” ID TO DRINK AT A BAR

Daniel, who is under the age of 21 went to a bar! Police decided to an ID check on everyone in the bar after complaints that there were kids drinking underage. Police went up to Daniel, who gave the police his real ID . It showed that he was 20.

And it wasn’t just any fake ID, it was a Hawaii driver’s license with the name McLovin. With a picture of McLovin on it.

If you don’t know that reference, it’s from the movie “Superbad”, where one of the characters gets a fake Hawaii driver’s license that says his name is “McLovin.”

Daniel said he ordered it on Amazon..

He was charged with possession of a fake ID, public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol, and being in a bar while underage.

