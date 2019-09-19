A 9-Year-Old Girl Filled An Empty Lip Balm Tube With Cheese To Eat In Class!

Ever been stuck in class or a meeting and your tummy starts to rumble and you wished you could have a small bite of something?

Well a 9-year-old girl from Missouri came up with a fix for that and decided to fill an empty lip balm tube with slices of sharp cheddar cheese.

Naturally, proud or surprised mother, posted a photo of her daughter’s genius creation to twitter!

“I was just looking on YouTube because I was bored and I found this video and I decided to do it,” the girl, whose mother asked that her name not be published, said. “I just took some of my dad’s cheese, sliced it up, and put it in the chapstick container.”

The idea was part of a compilation of back-to-school pranks on sneaking food into class from Troom Troom, a DIY life hacks channel.

My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class. pic.twitter.com/YEAqZx2wnr — Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 17, 2019

“Cheese Stick Chapsticks”