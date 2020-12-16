A 9 Year-Old Wrote the Most Honest Letter to Santa
"I've tried to be good but miserably failed"
As parents very well know, nobody is more honest than a child.
In this case a 9 year-old girl opened up to Santa claiming, she miserably failed at being good and deserves a coal.
She then leaves Santa a check list of items she would like which includes animals and a reptile…
Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa😆😫. pic.twitter.com/yjSQpURjli
— Desi die Mula (@AllyTheJedi) December 15, 2020