A 9 Year-Old Wrote the Most Honest Letter to Santa

"I've tried to be good but miserably failed"

By Darryl on the Drive

As parents very well know, nobody is more honest than a child.

In this case a 9 year-old girl opened up to Santa claiming, she miserably failed at being good and deserves a coal.

She then leaves Santa a check list of items she would like which includes animals and a reptile…

