A 90’s Classic: Now A Game Show?

This show may have been on while you were hanging out at home, and now… it’s a game show?

Think 90’s classic and is fodder for reruns.

Seinfeld? Fraiser? Friends?

NOPE!

Home Improvement.

The classic with Tim Allen and Richard Karn will now be a game show on A&E as well as History Channel.

The new show will be called “Assembly Required” and will feature the “best and brightest builders” as they fix and improve things every single episode.

Should be hitting the airwaves in 2021. Are you checking it out?

