9am-5pm

Welcome to the first annual A Barrie Merry Christmas – Barrie’s newest family Christmas festival! Conceived and managed by the creative little elves in Georgian College’s Event Management program, this event is the first of its kind in Barrie – offering families a “one stop shop” to kick off the holiday season with proceeds going to the FUNCOLI Free Hearts Foundation to support a less fortunate community in Guatemala. Barrie and area families are invited to join us on Sunday, December 1 at the South Shore Community Centre for a few hours of festive fun including photos with Santa (included with your $8/person ticket), holiday family photos in front of our stunning rustic backdrop (perfect for your holiday greeting cards), cookie decorating, seasonal crafts and reindeer games! You can find more information and buy your tickets on their Facebook event page – A Barrie Merry Christmas.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.