A BRIDE EMBEZZLED $93,000 TO GET A BUTT LIFT BEFORE HER WEDDING

Gotta look amazing in your wedding photos no matter what it takes, right? 32-year-old Vanessa Cline from Stafford, Virginia was determined to make her big day perfect! Whatever it takes, right? Not right! And she was just busted for embezzling more than $93,000 from the construction company where she worked as a bookkeeper.

Vanessa stole all that cash for her wedding, which included $25,000 for a wedding planner, $2,000 for a dress, and most importantly, $7,200 for a pre-wedding BUTT LIFT.

She was caught when a credit card company called the owner of the construction company and told him that his account was going to get shut down for not paying. He looked into the books, and figured out what Vanessa had been doing.

She’s facing five charges for embezzlement and 10 different forgery counts. Oh, and by the way, the reason Vanessa even got the job at the construction company is because the previous bookkeeper had been fired and arrested, for embezzlement.

