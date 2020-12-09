A Cake Designer Created a Spectacular Gingerbread McCallister House
Check out how it all came together
An award winning cake designer assembled Kevin McCallister’s house from Home Alone to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Christmas classic and it’s ALL EDIBLE!
The Home Alone gingerbread house is on display at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Surrey, England, for the holidays.
- 5-feet tall
- 300 hrs to construct
- 63 trees
- 33 windows
- 14 pizza boxes
The details are incredible including; Marv and Harry and Kevin’s treehouse out back.
To celebrate the #HomeAlone30thanniversary, award winning cake designer Michelle Wibowo created a spectacular gingerbread McCallister house. Here’s how it all came together 😲🏠
Home Alone now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZAut7ehmBB
— Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) December 7, 2020
Each of the Home Alone movies are now streaming on Disney Plus.