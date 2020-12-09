A Cake Designer Created a Spectacular Gingerbread McCallister House

An award winning cake designer assembled Kevin McCallister’s house from Home Alone to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Christmas classic and it’s ALL EDIBLE!

The Home Alone gingerbread house is on display at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Surrey, England, for the holidays.

5-feet tall

300 hrs to construct

63 trees

33 windows

14 pizza boxes

The details are incredible including; Marv and Harry and Kevin’s treehouse out back.

To celebrate the #HomeAlone30thanniversary, award winning cake designer Michelle Wibowo created a spectacular gingerbread McCallister house. Here’s how it all came together 😲🏠 Home Alone now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZAut7ehmBB — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) December 7, 2020

Each of the Home Alone movies are now streaming on Disney Plus.