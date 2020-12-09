Listen Live

A Cake Designer Created a Spectacular Gingerbread McCallister House

Check out how it all came together

By Darryl on the Drive

An award winning cake designer assembled Kevin McCallister’s house from Home Alone to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Christmas classic and it’s ALL EDIBLE!

The Home Alone gingerbread house is on display at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden in Surrey, England, for the holidays.

  • 5-feet tall
  • 300 hrs to construct
  • 63 trees
  • 33 windows
  • 14 pizza boxes

The details are incredible including; Marv and Harry and Kevin’s treehouse out back.

Each of the Home Alone movies are now streaming on Disney Plus.

