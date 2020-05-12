Listen Live

A Candle That Smells Like Harry Styles Just Sold Out

Ever wanted to jar your favourite smell?  Perhaps you love the smell of a certain person?

By Dirt/Divas

Harry Styles has famously worn Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanilla ($240) as his signature scent!  There is something magical about Tim Ford Cologne!

 

A TikToker recently discovered an affordable substitute and it comes in a candle! 

 

Cashmere Vanilla candle from Target’s Threshold brand, a comparative steal at just $6.99

 

It didn’t take long before the candle sold out!  Threshold is trying to restock as soon as possible!

