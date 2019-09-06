A Comedian From Woodstock Nearly Made the AGT Finals

Comedian, cartoonist and incredible voice over actor, Greg Morton represented his hometown of Woodstock, Ontario during his run on America’s Got Talent. Unfortunately Greg came up short, missing on advancing to the AGT Finals but he has left an impression.

It’s Saturday morning and @GregMortonComic is here to entertain you! pic.twitter.com/RmKAnWDfMS — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 4, 2019

Let’s recap, here is the first time Greg Morton auditioned for AGT.

Right away it was easy to like him, both for his talent and personality.

The one man show, @GregMortonComic. Coming to a theater near you. pic.twitter.com/0V0sYl6dXX — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 14, 2019

He had done voice impressions for over 40 years before appearing on AGT.