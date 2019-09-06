Listen Live

A Comedian From Woodstock Nearly Made the AGT Finals

Terry Crews: "HE'S THE BEST DAMN IMPRESSIONIST I’VE EVER SEEN"

By Darryl on the Drive

Comedian, cartoonist and incredible voice over actor, Greg Morton represented his hometown of Woodstock, Ontario during his run on America’s Got Talent. Unfortunately Greg came up short, missing on advancing to the AGT Finals but he has left an impression.

Let’s recap, here is the first time Greg Morton auditioned for AGT.

Right away it was easy to like him, both for his talent and personality.

He had done voice impressions for over 40 years before appearing on AGT.

