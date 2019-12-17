A COMPANY OFFERS EMPLOYEES “HANGOVER DAYS” AS A PERK

The Audit Lab is a marketing company in Bolton, England. And their strategy to attract young employees is by offering “HANGOVER DAYS” as a perk.

Basically, if you’re hung over, you can call in that morning and work from home for the day instead of going into the office.

A spokeswoman for The Audit Lab says, “It is about honesty, it’s about people being able to not lie to their managers. We wanted to offer something to younger millennials who typically go out mid-week.”

She also says the staff hasn’t abused the perk. “If people used it two or three times a week and missed important client meetings, then we’d have to rethink it. But everyone has been really respectful of it so far.”

