A CONSTRUCTION WORKER DUG A SECRET UNDERGROUND TUNNEL TO HAVE AN AFFAIR

There’s a guy in Tijuana, Mexico who’s only been identified by his first name, Alberto. Alberto’s a construction worker, and he’s been cheating on his wife with a woman named Pamela. Pamela was also married, to a guy named Jorge.

And to make their affair easier, Alberto put his construction experience to work and dug an underground TUNNEL between their homes. We don’t know how long the tunnel was, but from a photo, it looks like he did a pretty pro job.

The tunnel worked until Jorge came home from work early one day and caught them in the act. He spotted the hole to the tunnel, which was usually hidden underneath his couch, and he followed it all the way to Alberto’s house.

Alberto asked Jorge NOT to tell his wife, but Jorge woke her up to tell her anyway, and then the two guys got into a fistfight.

The cops came and separated them, but there’s no word if anyone’s facing charges.

