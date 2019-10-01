A COUNTRY IS TRYING TO CURB SPEEDING BY MAKING DRIVERS SIT IN TIME OUT

Estonia in Eastern Europe found that speeding tickets weren’t getting people to slow down, and driving deaths have gone way up in the past few years.

So they’re testing a new program. Now, when the cops pull someone over for speeding, they can either take the ticket, or sit in a TIME OUT. Yes, like they’re in preschool.

Depending on how fast you’re going, you’ll either have to sit by the side of the road for 45 minutes or an hour, to think about what you’ve done.

The goal of the program is to really try to change drivers’ behaviour by making them waste JUST enough time sitting there that they don’t want it to happen again.

They’re testing it on one main road in the country right now, and there’s no word on when they might take it nationwide.

