A Couple Gives Cookies To Striking Workers Laced With Laxatives!

The non-teaching workers at the Claymont School District in eastern Ohio have been on strike for the past few weeks forming picket lines outside the elementary school where they worked in Uhrichsville, Ohio. Supports of these workers have been getting honks from drivers passing by. But there’s one couple angry about all the honking. The couple was determined to stop the striking but posting videos on facebook threatening the workers and finally taking it one step further…

They live right across the street from the school, and all the noise was really getting to them. So last week, they baked a bunch of cookies to give to the workers. And they spiked the cookies with LAXATIVES.

Fortunately, Bo had posted on Facebook about the plan, and someone who was on strike realized the cookies were laced. So none of the striking workers ate the cookies, they just turned them over to the cops.

Bo and Rachel were both arrested and they’re both facing felony contamination charges.

Fox8.com