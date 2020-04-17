A couple in India named their new baby “Sanitiser” as their “contribution” to the fight against coronavirus.

Perhaps self isolation is getting to some people, as a few new parents have taken to naming their newborns after the pandemic.

According to reports, a Michigan couple has named their baby “Sanitizer.” The father of the child says it was their contribution in the fight again COVID-19.

”Sanitiser is one of the best ways to protect oneself against contracting Coronavirus infection…we will remember this period (lockdown), whenever utter his name,’‘ he added.

Earlier this month UP registered two other babies with the names ‘Lockdown’ and ‘Corona.”

