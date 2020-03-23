A Course On Happiness? Totally Free!

If you’re hanging out at home and not sure what to do! Audit this course!

One of Yale’s most POPULAR courses of all time just became free for you to check out during the COVID-19 outbreak. To be fair, it’s been free for the past two years, but I feel liken now is the perfect time to check it out!

The course may also give you a new opportunity to learn something and maybe, even change your perspective!

Course provides insight on psychology and neurosicence to explain what REALLY makes us happy and challenges attendees to change their own behaviour!

Super neat, and I’m totally INTO IT.

Check it out here!

The course starts today!