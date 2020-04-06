Listen Live

A Cute LEGO Message For Kids During These Crazy Times!

Why are children so talented? It's unfair man.

By Josh

Kids man, they somehow find a way to always put the right perspective on things.

Tyler Walsh, Digital and Content Marketing Manager for Tourism Winnipeg posted a video on his Twitter account made by him and his kids.

It’s a cute LEGO stop motion movie all about Trudeau’s address to kids a month ago.

I think it really helps to put things in perspective for them and it’s pretty inspiring.

Check it out below!

Awesome!

