A Cute LEGO Message For Kids During These Crazy Times!

Kids man, they somehow find a way to always put the right perspective on things.

Tyler Walsh, Digital and Content Marketing Manager for Tourism Winnipeg posted a video on his Twitter account made by him and his kids.

It’s a cute LEGO stop motion movie all about Trudeau’s address to kids a month ago.

I think it really helps to put things in perspective for them and it’s pretty inspiring.

Check it out below!

Last Month during one of his press conferences, @JustinTrudeau had a message for Canadian children about how they can do their part in the fight against #COVID19. It’s a powerful statement, one that deserves a version all kids will want to watch. #StayHomeSaveLives #LEGO pic.twitter.com/7r4rMX6tax — Tyler Walsh (@walsht) April 5, 2020

Awesome!