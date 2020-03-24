A Cute New BUNNY! Sort of.

With all this uncertanty going on, how about something that’ll crack a smile on your face!

Plus, it’s related to chocolate so it’s a toofer.

Cadbury held its second annual Easter Bunny contest, and a NEW ADORABLE WINNER WAS DECLARED!

It’s an opportunity for creatures of all kinds to be the mascot of the brand for the short, but very important Easter season.

Out of 4,000 different animals, the winner was….

LIEUTENANT DAN! (YEAH LIKE FOREST GUMP)

Look at this sweet lil guy:

The sweet guy was born with deformed legs, which had to be amputated.

He’ll be the mascot for Cadbury, so all hail this adorable guy!