A Dinosaur-Sized Gator Strolled Through a Florida Golf Course

Life finds a way

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Pets

This quietly confident monster of a gator casually strolled across a fairway at Valencia Golf & Country Club.

Seriously, I don’t even think we can get a full appreciation for the sheer size of this alligator, but this video helps, a bit.

I genuinely, even from a distance would soil myself thoroughly if I laid eyes on a gator like this but it is more than common in parts of the United States. Like this one at a South Carolina golf course 2 years ago.

