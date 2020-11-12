A Dinosaur-Sized Gator Strolled Through a Florida Golf Course

This quietly confident monster of a gator casually strolled across a fairway at Valencia Golf & Country Club.

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

Seriously, I don’t even think we can get a full appreciation for the sheer size of this alligator, but this video helps, a bit.

That is a dinosaur!!! pic.twitter.com/qiDI9KZ9sk — Letitia Fucking Lewis (@alittlearrogant) November 12, 2020

I genuinely, even from a distance would soil myself thoroughly if I laid eyes on a gator like this but it is more than common in parts of the United States. Like this one at a South Carolina golf course 2 years ago.