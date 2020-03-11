A Disney and Marvel Destination For The Fam!

If you love Marvel and wished that you were some sort of Avenger (which I would be Sloth-Man, who just mellows out people) then good news!

Disney is opening a BRAND NEW park in California called the Avengers Campus.

Rumors had been swirling around about this for AGES, but the official date of opening is FIRM. July 18th!

Carle Wisel gave us all the scoop on twitter:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: I‘VE BEEN *INSIDE* DISNEY’S NEW AVENGERS CAMPUS!!🚨 Tuck in starting right now for every action-packed detail about Disneyland Resort’s new @Marvel theme park land — opening July 18!!!— at Disney California Adventure: ⤵️😱 pic.twitter.com/W3AFwEUl9y — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

The new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure ride will use an advanced gesture recognition system to have webs *digitally shoot out from one’s wrist* 🤯 It’ll require no handsets, no devices, nada. Pop on the 3D glasses, flick your wrist & it’ll look + feel like the real thing! pic.twitter.com/Na7W1zFhEF — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

Housed in an old Stark Automotives building retrofitted for a group of young engineers, the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB, get it?) make products to help normals battle like superheroes. This includes Spider-Bots, which have multiplied & run amuck within #AvengersCampus. pic.twitter.com/po4XVG7xET — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

Marvel’s Avengers Campus will have permanent meet-and-greets with Iron-Man (for the first time in America!) as well as Spider-Man, both wearing new suits that are exclusive to Disney Parks. (And yeah, @OriginalFunko will be selling figurines of 'em in their spiffy new looks.) pic.twitter.com/J5HlBpSABD — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

Black Widow will join Black Panther (and, in some cases, Captain America!) to face off against mysterious villain TASKMASTER in a stunt show on the rooftop of Avengers HQ… …and Okoye and the Dora Milaje will lead a new Wakandan training experience on the ground (!!!!) pic.twitter.com/8SZ7yKPLDn — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

ROLL CALL FOR WHO YOU MIGHT SEE WANDERIN’ AROUND @disneyland’s #AVENGERSCAMPUS: 🐜 Ant Man & The Wasp (new to America!)

🔨 Thor

👹 Loki

🇺🇸 Captain America

🐾 Black Panther

🌴 Groot

🔮 Doctor Strange

⚔️ Black Widow

👩‍✈️ Captain Marvel

🎧 Star-Lord and Gamora …and more! pic.twitter.com/KOH7H0N3aJ — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

Oh, you wanna talk about food? We’ve got the Ant-Man themed PYM TEST KITCHEN serving up massive Pym Particle-enhanced food and PYM TASTING LAB, for hard seltzers, beer cocktails and other boozy drinks. pic.twitter.com/zIeWaGU6Bl — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

get amped for dishes like the QUANTUM PRETZEL with beer cheese sauce, PYM-ini (served by the slice or the whole thing, like a pizza) and the IMPOSSIBLE SPOONFUL, which is even bigger in person 🙃 pic.twitter.com/xbYc7xhvhH — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

AND YEAH BABY THERE WILL BE SHAWARMA!!!!! Swing by the stand-alone cart for a warm chicken wrap with garlic sauce or an IMPOSSIBLE falafel version, both served with tahini dipping sauce 💯 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/TPiJG9tmuT — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

That’s not all — brace yourselves for 🌀COLORFUL SPIRAL CHURROS🌀 Different ones will be served throughout the year, but don’t let the colors fool you. Purple is not grape; red is certainly not cherry. Looks like you’ll have to try these to find out the flavors yourself! 🥰🌈 pic.twitter.com/Bkue7qzuhn — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

honestly it sounds amazing! Damn, would you go?