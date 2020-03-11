Listen Live

A Disney and Marvel Destination For The Fam!

Mark your calendars and SUIT UP!

By Josh

If you love Marvel and wished that you were some sort of Avenger (which I would be Sloth-Man, who just mellows out people) then good news!

Disney is opening a BRAND NEW park in California called the Avengers Campus.

Rumors had been swirling around about this for AGES, but the official date of opening is FIRM. July 18th!

Carle Wisel gave us all the scoop on twitter:

 

honestly it sounds amazing! Damn, would you go?

Related posts

There’s A New MEME IN TOWN!

An Adorable Superstar Entrance!

Best Friends Become… Sisters? (And Not IN A GROSS WAY)