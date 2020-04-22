Listen Live

A Dog That United Our Stand Against COVID-19!

Look even Arya Stark agreed, so we've all gotta agree.

By Josh

Times like these, we need a reminder of WHY we should stay at home.

Shout out to Rashida Ellis, because she gave us just that.

She tweeted out this photo and quick blurb about her English Bulldog, Pop, and it went VIRAL:

PLENTY OF PEOPLE RETWEETED AND LIKED POPPA. AS DID I.

Check out who!

 

yeah, so if we need motivation, look at the ADORABLE unit as our new mascot to stay safe!

