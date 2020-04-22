A Dog That United Our Stand Against COVID-19!

Times like these, we need a reminder of WHY we should stay at home.

Shout out to Rashida Ellis, because she gave us just that.

She tweeted out this photo and quick blurb about her English Bulldog, Pop, and it went VIRAL:

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

PLENTY OF PEOPLE RETWEETED AND LIKED POPPA. AS DID I.

Check out who!

i will find a cure myself if it means seeing Big Poppa smile again. 14/10 https://t.co/YVarud5bNr — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 22, 2020

Stay inside. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa. https://t.co/q2c9GYZMgN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 22, 2020

not being dramatic but I would literally die for big poppa — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 22, 2020

yeah, so if we need motivation, look at the ADORABLE unit as our new mascot to stay safe!