A Face Mask… You Can Eat Through? KIND OF.

With phase three hitting Simcoe county, one question has lingered: “HOW IN THE DAMN HELL DO I EAT WHILE WEARING A MASK?”

The answer? It’s a lot more simple than you think.

A napkin and a mask. That’s all you need!

Check out this informational video that Japan released to help folks who want to dine with facial protection.

It is in Japanese, but the principle is simple: toss a mask on, fold it in half, and tuck a napkin into the front.

Check it out:

It’s one of those oh my god why DIDN’T I THINK OF that moments for sure!

Are you going to give it a try?