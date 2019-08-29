A Feud… Beginning? Potentially!

You will not believe this, but… there’s a feud boiling up between Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow!

In a recent interview, the legendary Martha Stewart said:

“I don’t follow Goop… There are different kinds of entrepreneurs, movies stars OR hardworking women”

OH DAMN! It was a subtle shot there, claiming that Gwyneth Paltrow is “just a movie star”.

I’m into this beef potentially. If you don’t know about some of Goop’s endeavors, it’s uh… interesting. Just google em. They’re CRAZY!

