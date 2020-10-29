A FEW NEW DATING TERMS THANKS TO CORONAVIRUS

There WAS a time when none of us had heard of “ghosting” or “catfishing” or “swiping.” And now the pandemic has led to a whole NEW list of terms to describe unique dating situations. Here are some of the best ones.

1. COVID-worthy, “a quality a potential match should have before you consider risking an in-person date.”

2. sexually distancing, “when you heroically pause your sex life so as to not spread coronavirus.”

3. virtual date, “a date held on Zoom, FaceTime, et. al.”

4. quarantine and chill, “when you hunker down with a romantic prospect, partly out of boredom, partly out of horniness.”

5. antibody-boy and antibody-girl, “a person who brags about having antibodies on a dating app, hoping it will lead to more matches.”

More COVID-19 Terms, Click Here!