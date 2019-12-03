Listen Live

A FREE Financial Master Class being Offered by Money ‘Guru’

Gail Vaz-Oxlade financial expert and former TV show host is offering it on Twitter.

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

Is 2020 the year you’re going to get your money in order and working for you?

Well, former ‘Til Debt Do Us Part TV show host and author of many popular financial books, Gail Vaz-Oxlade, is offering a FREE ‘Master Class’. If you can, she asks only for a donation to a local women’s shelter or food bank. Beyond that, she simply wants engagement.

Vaz-Oxlade is retired now and she’s going to waste her time if no one is interested. The good news? Hundreds are already on board.

 

The Master Class starts in January and, to prepare, you need: a box, 2 notebooks, 2 highlighters, 5 jars, a month-at-a-glance calendar and many multiples of something: beads, buttons, toothpicks, poker chips, etc. You’ll need a minimum of 500 units.

This is not about budgeting. You can find a plethora of information on that online already. This will be about taking “personal responsibility for your ongoing education and improvement” regarding money.

Follow the hashtag #MoneyMasterClass on Twitter and look for posts from Vaz-Oxlade and her select helpers who have been ‘Gailed’, as she says.

 

Here’s a TEDx Video with Gail Vaz-Oxlade that’s worth re-watching.

 

Title Image: Angie Six / Flikr “Personal Finance for Kids

