A French Inventor Is Selling Pills That Make Your Farts Smell Nice!

(Photo credit: Lutin Malin)

Believe it or not, a French company is claiming that they have invented a pill that makes your farts smell good.

According to a post by ladbible, Christian Poincheval, is the inventor and claims that they can transform your smelly gas into a fragrance of chocolate.

In fact, he’s been at it since 2007, according to the official website of the company, called Lutin Malin (that’s Cunning Imp, en Anglais).

They say that the pill is entirely natural made with a dietary supplement based on natural ingredients.

The website claims: “The Fart Pill is the result of lengthy research and trials and is on sale since 2007. Our fragrant variants also add a touch of humour for any occasion.

You can buy it on amazon! You can choose your flatulence fragrance scents include ginger, Christmas Chocolate or May day lily!

And its not just for humans, they also have a special powder that can be used on your dog farts. Just sprinkle the powder onto your dog’s food and it will make your dogs farts smell like spring flowers!