A Fresh Prince HBO Special Is Coming!

Most of the original cast members including Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff will gather 30 years after the show first premiered on NBC.

The special will feature the cast looking back on their time with the show. The special is said to also include music, dancing, and surprise guests.

They are going to tape it in September and the special should debut in later November! Fresh Prince ran from 1990 to 1996.

HBO previously announced a ‘Friends’ Special, which they are still trying to tape.