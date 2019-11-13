A ‘Friends’ Reunion Special Is Reportedly In The Works

Friends is reportedly in talks to return for a HBO special.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources confirm that “talks are currently underway” for an unscripted reunion special, which would feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer alongside series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the sitcom, which ran for a whopping 236 episodes and 10 seasons.

The deal is reportedly “far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out,” and HBO Max and WBTV have declined to comment on the rumours about the reunion.