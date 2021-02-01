A GameStop Movie Is In The Works

The saga of retail investors pushing GameStop stock prices to the moon while putting the hurt on a few hedge funds is already being turned into a movie.

According to MGM, the movie will be based on Ben Mezrich’s planned book on the Wall Street Bets story, tentatively titled The Antisocial Network.

Mezrich has written many stories that have become blockbusters including the wildly popular history of Facebook, The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, a Tale Of Sex, Money, Genius, and Betrayal. That book was eventually adapted into The Social Network.

Mezrich also wrote Bringing Down The House: The Inside Story of Six M.I.T. Students Who Took Vegas For Millions, which became the film 21.