A Gator was Chillin’ on an Alligator Floatie in Miami Over the Weekend

Happened at a Miami Airbnb...

By Darryl on the Drive

Only in Florida would this happen and it wasn’t a set up.

While on vacay a man returned to his rented Miami home on May 19th to see a gator stretched out and sun bathing in the pool. While actually laying on an Alligator Pool Float.

The Family’s dog may have attracted the gator’s attention in the first place, at least until the gator saw the floatie. Is it gator mating season? How did the pool floatie not pop?

Gators have been known to hang out near Golf Courses too!

