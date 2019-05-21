A Gator was Chillin’ on an Alligator Floatie in Miami Over the Weekend

Only in Florida would this happen and it wasn’t a set up.

While on vacay a man returned to his rented Miami home on May 19th to see a gator stretched out and sun bathing in the pool. While actually laying on an Alligator Pool Float.

Vacationers Find Alligator Lounging on Alligator Pool Float at Their Miami Airbnb https://t.co/7dxqvvn1OA pic.twitter.com/kM2FJbETt3 — Miami Informer (@miamiinformer) May 20, 2019

The Family’s dog may have attracted the gator’s attention in the first place, at least until the gator saw the floatie. Is it gator mating season? How did the pool floatie not pop?

Gators have been known to hang out near Golf Courses too!