A ‘Grease’ Prequel Is Coming! It Will Include John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John!
I got chills!
This one will be titled “Summer Loving” and will focus on the summer Danny and Sandy met.
Producers would like to have younger actors play young Danny and young Sandy but want Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta for a big dance and singing number to perform alongside the younger actors.
Newton-John is 72 and Travolta is 66.
#Grease prequel series moves to Paramount+ from HBO Max https://t.co/EbIJxEWfZj pic.twitter.com/lEKFsAPrEs
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 14, 2020