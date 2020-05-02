A GRIM Reminder During COVID-19 In Florida!

I cannot believe this headline, but it’s amazing.

A lawyer in Florida is dressing up, for a GOOD reminder to folks.

Daniel Uhlfelder is dressing up as the Grim Reaper and walking around different beaches across the state to protest the areas opening.

He begun his “Florida Grim Reaper Tour” and it’s just amazing.

He wants to remind folks to stay home and stay safe.

Check out his news clip, he’s very well spoken for the reaper!

holy shit pic.twitter.com/rVw24plXTp

— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 1, 2020