A High School In Texas Just Implemented A Dress Code For Parents!

There’s a school in Houston that just implemented a dress code, for the PARENTS!

Carlotta Outley Brown is the principal at James Madison High School in Houston, and she sent out a letter earlier this month to the parents telling them they need to start dressing more appropriately when they’re dropping off or picking up their kids.

It includes a ban on: Hair rollers, pajamas, slippers, visible underwear, jeans with rips on the butt, very low cut tops, sagging pants, and short shorts.

Carlotta says she’s implementing the policy, “to prepare our children and let them know daily, the appropriate attire they are supposed to wear when entering a building, going somewhere, [or] applying for a job.”

But some of the parents are unhappy, and so is the Houston Federation of Teachers. A spokesperson says, “Having body parts exposed is one thing. Turning someone away because their hair’s in rollers, is a little ridiculous.

Most high school kids are dropped off, parents don’t even get out of the car, so if this a little nuts?