A “Human Foot” turns out to be a Potato
Police thank woman for vigilance despite the pota"TOE"
In Gateshead, near the east coast of the UK, police performed a large scale search after a woman sent them a photo of what looked like a human toe sticking out of the ground. The search was conducted in the dark with police dogs.
It turns out, the toe was a potato with a mushroom growing next to it.
The police reported:
“The person who called this in was very concerned and in the picture she sent to us the object did look like it could be human remains. It was already dark by the time we got a call and so we had to deploy search teams to track down the scene to rule out any foul play.
The search team did have a chuckle when they realised it was a potato, but the call was made in good faith and we can only praise the vigilance of the woman who made the call.”