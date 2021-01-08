A “Human Foot” turns out to be a Potato

“The person who called this in was very concerned and in the picture she sent to us the object did look like it could be human remains. It was already dark by the time we got a call and so we had to deploy search teams to track down the scene to rule out any foul play.

The search team did have a chuckle when they realised it was a potato, but the call was made in good faith and we can only praise the vigilance of the woman who made the call.”