A Little “You” Time Before Bed Can Help You Sleep!

My mom always said, “If you want something done right, do it yourself!” Somehow; I don’t think this is what she meant.

According to a new survey by Femme Funn, a female-focused adult toy brand, 95% of people say they have a much better night’s sleep after a little self-love prior to shut-eye.

So if you’re out of the honeymoon phase or if you’re single, you too can have a good night’s sleep.

Just like lighting a candle, slapping on a face mask, or having a warm bath, self-love can provide a soothing, relaxing effect that can help you drift off into an untroubled sleep.

