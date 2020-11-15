A Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch” Movie May Be In The Works!

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the director of “Crazy Rich Asians” is currently in talks with Disney to head the upcoming live-action remake of the animated classic.

No word on if the movie will be released in theatres or on the Disney Plus streaming service.

The original “Lilo and Stitch” was released in 2002. The animated family film tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a 6-year-old Hawaiian girl named Lilo and a blue extraterrestrial friend named Stitch.