A Message From The Grave!
He was a pranksters according to his family, so perhaps this didn’t come as a surprise when he put some fun in his funeral.
A Dublin dad turned his own funeral into a comedy show when family members played a message he had pre-recorded.
Shay Bradley said in the message; “Hello, hello – let me out!” He also added some shouting and knocking in the one-minute clip for good measure.
Those at the funeral were laughing and crying at Shay’s dirty prank.
His daughter Andrea said her father was always a joker and his dying wish was to play the audio at the grave…
Here is a picture of the legend himself. My dad, Shay Bradley. It was his dieing wish that we played this at his funeral. What a man…. To make us all laugh when we were incredibly sad….. He was some man for one man…. Love you forever Poppabear #Shayslastlaugh pic.twitter.com/YkG2ecKAaL
— Andrea (@Andrea36496119) October 13, 2019