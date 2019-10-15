Listen Live

A Message From The Grave!

He was a pranksters according to his family, so perhaps this didn’t come as a surprise when he put some fun in his funeral.

By Kool Mornings

A Dublin dad turned his own funeral into a comedy show when family members played a message he had pre-recorded.
Shay Bradley said in the message; “Hello, hello – let me out!” He also added some shouting and knocking in the one-minute clip for good measure.

Those at the funeral were laughing and crying at Shay’s dirty prank.

 

His daughter Andrea said her father was always a joker and his dying wish was to play the audio at the grave…

 

Related posts

The More Chores A Man Does, The Higher The Divorce Rate

National No Bra Day Is October 13th! This Is A Very Important Day!

Random Things To Be Thankful For…At Thanksgiving!