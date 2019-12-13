A Middle School Students Cleared A Bus With His Axe Body Spray!

A local fire department responded to a report of “hazardous materials” aboard a school bus filled with middle school kids in Parrish, Florida earlier this week.

They were called after the bus driver was forced to pullover due to students complaining about a noxious smell…Emergency services arrived and found the cause, a student who smelled like a cast member from “Jersey Shore.”

Fire officials found no other remnants of any other type of chemical or liquid that may have caused the smell.

