A Mom Threatens To Go To School With Her Son, If He Doesn’t Stop Getting In Trouble…And She Did!

Becky Crandley is my new favourite mom hero!

The story goes, that Becky’s son, who is in grade 8 started getting in trouble a lot at school last year. So she told him if he kept getting in trouble, she’d go to school WITH him.

Well, the school year started, and he kept getting in trouble. So Becky cleared her punishment with the school, and on Friday, she surprised her son by showing up while he was in math class.

She sat at the desk next to him for the entire class, and she says, “He was very embarrassed for sure, I was introduced as his mom, [I’ve] had enough for sure. My foot is down and I will not lose.”

Here’s more on this epic mom!