A Museum Dedicated To Late DJ Avicii To Open Next Year

A museum centered around the late DJ, remixer, producer, musician, and songwriter Avicii is set to open in Stockholm, Sweden in 2021.

It’s called the “Avicii Experience” and it will be interactive, immersive and an “intensively emotional tribute.” They hope to create a unique bond between fans, Avicii and the guy behind the persona, Tim Bergling (his real name).

It will follow his career from the beginning starting as secluded musician all the way to the end, to becoming an award-winning superstar.

“The museum will include memorabilia, unseen photos and video, plus published and unpublished music,” the Tim Bergling Foundation website explains.

Some of the money raised by the “Avicii Experience” will be donated to the Tim Bergling Foundation, which was created by his family following his death. The foundation “advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and actively works to remove the stigma attached to suicide and mental health issues.”

“Avicii left behind a legacy of transforming modern dance music and pioneering a revolution of the EDM scene that spread across multiple genres, leading him to become one of the most influential producers, performers and songwriters of our time,” CEO of Pophouse Entertainment Group CEO and co-founder of SPACE and Avicii Experience, Per Sundin, said in a statement.

One of Avicii’s biggest hits was this anthem from 2013, “Wake Me Up.”



