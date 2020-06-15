A Museum Honouring Avicii Will Open In Stockholm!

It’s been announced that Avicii’s legacy will be honoured with a tribute museum in his hometown of Stockholm.

According to Billboard, “The Avicii Experience will be an immersive experience as fans find themselves experiencing Avicii’s journey from producing in his bedroom to global success and recognition. The museum will feature memorabilia, never-before-seen photos and videos, and published and unpublished music, which includes previously unreleased early versions of “Levels.” In addition, there will also be unreleased music from Avicii’s posthumous album, TIM.”

The museum will be located in one of Stockholm’s main city squares, Space, and a portion from its proceeds will go towards the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Although there isn’t a set date, The Avicii Experience is set to open sometime in 2021.