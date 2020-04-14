A NEW APP WILL HELP YOU MEDITATE ON THE TOILET

With everyone in self-isolation, it can be hard to get some alone time. Many people find those few precious moments while on the toilet. And now, there’s an app that wants to help you make the most of your alone time on the toilet.

It’s called Clementine, and it’s filled with meditation sessions that last five minutes and 18 seconds, or just about enough time for you to do your business.

The app uses a form of hypnosis to quickly engage your brain, get you into a meditative state, and help you de-stress, all before you need to wipe and flush.

If you’re interested, you can download the app for your iPhone. It costs 50 cents a month as a subscription fee.

