A New Documentary About Robin Williams’ Final Days Is Coming Soon!

It’s been six years since the beloved actor and comedian took his own life, leaving the world shocked and in disbelief.

And now a new documentary documents his final days and for the first time, explores what he went through as a result of suffering from the neurodegenerative disorder Lewy body dementia.

The Doc is titled ‘Robin’s Wish,” and features William’s widow Susan Schneider who in the film looks to get a better understanding of what caused her husband to take his own life.

Robin had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, something he had kept secret, but an autopsy performed after his death on August 11, 2014, revealed he had been misdiagnosed and had instead been suffering from Lewy body dementia.

Robin’s Wish will be released via Vertical Entertainment on digital and on-demand on Tuesday, September 1.