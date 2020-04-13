A New Doogie Howser is Coming!

Neil Patrick Harris was first known as the precocious teen star of the ABC dramedy Doogie Howser M.D., a unique medical show about a child prodigy (that’d be Doogie, played by Harris) who becomes the country’s youngest doctor by graduating from medical school by the age of 14.

The show lasted for four seasons and nearly 100 episodes and it was awesome!

According to Dateline, Disney is reportedly looking to reboot the show for their streaming service Disney+

The new version will be gender-swapped reboot called Doogie Kealoha M.D., with a girl Doogs who lives in Hawaii.

Doogie Kealoha, M.D. centers on a 16-year-old half Asian, half white girl who works as a doctor. The lead character’s ethnicity reflects Hawaii-born [Kourtney] Kang’s own background — she previously tapped into her experiences growing up in a mixed-race family in a comedy pilot for NBC.

The streaming service is already working on a Lizzie McGuire series that has been plagued with creative issues. They’re also in production on a new Mighty Ducks TV show that would introduce a new cast, while also bringing back the old movies’ main star, Emilio Estevez, as hockey coach Gordon Bombay.