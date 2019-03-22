A NEW HOT SAUCE MIMICS A VENOMOUS SPIDER BITE

Scientists in the U.K. recently came up with a new hot sauce that mimics the type of pain you feel from a venomous SPIDER BITE. It’s called Venom Chilli Sauce, and costs about $9 a bottle.

It’s supposed to cause the same burning sensation you get if you’re bitten by a chevron tarantula, which are native to Trinidad. A study a while ago found its venom targets the same pain receptors as hot peppers. So that’s why they picked that specific spider.

They originally wanted to use ACTUAL venom in the hot sauce. But the testing to make sure it was safe cost too much. So they had to settle for a synthetic version. You can buy it online…